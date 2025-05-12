Hitching Lot Farmer’s Market hosts season grand opening

The market featured locally sourced produce, honey, and handmade crafts for the community to gather around.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Hitching Lot Farmer’s Market just held its grand opening for the season.

Vendors and shoppers showed up to support the community event.

The market is a joint operation between the city of Columbus and Main Street Columbus.

The mission of the market is to promote health and education to the public.

Part of that education was the guest speaker, Felder Rushing, sharing his knowledge of horticulture.

Rushing said farmers’ markets are a place for the community to come together.

“Farmer’s markets are where real producers and craftsmen get together, and they bring their wares to local folks,” Rushing says. “And you get to rub shoulders with friends and neighbors, especially people who don’t like to join groups and all. This is a really good place to informally mingle. It’s a great community builder. Plus, it’s a good way to get some local honey.”

Michael Dodson, The Bread Scientist vendor, said it’s a great place to meet people at all levels of the city.

“I think that our farmers’ market is actually a place where you can meet people at different levels of our city,” Dodson said. “People that you would never have met any other way. But what it does is it allows you to see why we’re called the Friendly City. I mean, I think that really comes down to that.”

The Hitching Lot Farmer’s Market is held every May through October on Saturdays.

