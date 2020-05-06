Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market returning in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Hitching Lot Farmers Market is coming back to Columbus, but with new guidelines.

The market will be open Saturday from 7 a.m to 9 a.m.

Only produce, baked goods, and value-added canned goods will be available.

Vendors will have to be 10 feet apart. All customers and vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves and must stay six feet apart from each other.

Only one person from a household can come to the market.

The market will also be open on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sizzling Second Saturdays will also be returning in June.