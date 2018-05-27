Hitting The Campground For Memorial Day Weekend

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens are hitting the campground for the Memorial Day weekend.

A Lowndes County couple says camping on Memorial Day weekend has become a tradition for their family.

They are spending their weekend at Dewayne Hayes Campground in Lowndes County.

They say the holiday is all about family time.

“It’s fun to me because it’s a get-a-way from the every day, normal drag of what I do throughout the week. It gets me away from the house. It puts me in perspective of where I am right now, versus where I am Monday, when I’m doing the 9 to 5, or when I’m working every day during the week,” says Jacob McKinney.

“We love camping. I’ve been camping since I was a kid with my parents. We made a lot of family memories and I wanted my kids to be able to have the outdoor lifestyle and to be able to have the fun. Memories for the soul when they get older, and they’ll want to take their kids camping, and we absolutely enjoy being outdoors and enjoy just making family memories,” says Brittany McKinney.

The McKinney’s hosted a family fish fry on for about 15 family members on Sunday.