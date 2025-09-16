Holding on to Summer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are keeping the summer time weather around for the next several days. You guessed it: hot temperatures and pop-up showers are here to stay for now.

TUESDAY: We look to remain mostly dry through the lunchtime hour, but this afternoon will bring the chance to see some passing storms. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do: count yourself lucky! A large portion of our area is experiencing drought conditions, so any rain will be beneficial. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low-90’s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A mild, comfortable night. Low temperatures will reach the mid-60’s. A couple of passing showers are possible, but overall we look to be dry tonight.

TROPICS: After an abnormally quiet stretch in the Atlantic, we are starting to see the potential for some tropical activity. The National Hurricane Center has determined that an area of disorganized storms associated with low pressure has a 90% chance of development over the next 7 days. The area of interest is located in the Southern Atlantic, and it is too early to tell what this potential system will do. We will continue to monitor and update as time goes on.