Holding Summer-like pattern

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are holding in the Summer-like pattern. Temperatures are staying hot, with potential for rain through the hottest parts of the days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions again tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. Passing clouds will stick around, with light rain potential drying by 10p.

WEDNESDAY: Summer pattern continues, with hot temperatures and isolated to scattered rain during the peak heating hours of the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Lows will again be in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: About the same as Wednesday. The morning will be mostly dry, with passing clouds. Temperatures will climb to the middle 90s by the afternoon. Around that time, rain chances will begin to peak. More isolated to scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.