Hundreds stop by the Mill in Starkville for annual holiday bazaar

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people stopped by the Mill in Starkville today for the annual Holiday Bazaar.

Within the first-hour organizers said over 300 people came out to show their support and complete some holiday shopping.

65 vendors with 87 booths were set up, selling everything from clothes and jewelry, to food, and arts and crafts.

“It’s always one of the best that we have out of the year, we do shows throughout the year and this is one of our best ones. We have a lot of people call us, email after this still wanting stuff for Christmas gifts,” said vendor Morgan Brooke.

The bazaar will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a visit from the Egg Bowl Trophy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.