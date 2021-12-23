Holiday plans are underway and so is a new surge of COVID-19

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As Mississippians get their holiday travel plans underway, state health officials want them to remember that the pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere.

And while holiday cheer is nice it doesn’t stop COVID-19.

For many in Mississippi and all over the United States the most wonderful time of the year is a time for family and friends to celebrate together.

“The holiday seasons and people will be wanting to mingle with family and go to holiday gatherings and parties,” said Nicole Pounders, Nursing Analysts.

From December 23rd to January 2nd, AAA predicts that over 109 Americans will travel during the holiday season…which is close to pre-pandemic numbers.

However…COVID-19 remains a very real threat. This is why the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a list of ways to stay safe while you celebrate.

“We continue to stress to people you know, wear your mask if you’re inside and a close gathering with people, wash your hands if you’re sick if you’re running a fever, stay home,” said Pounders.

Another department of health recommendation is, to be honest with your host about your vaccination status be it an office party new year’s eve celebration, or family dinner.

“That’s all the more reason why we want you to get you in here and get this booster vaccine so you can decrease the risk of spreading to other people,” said Pounders.

For those going out of state…Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle nursing analyst Nicole Pounders also recommends checking the COVID laws for wherever you’re headed.

“Look ahead to where you’re traveling to make sure that you’re following the protocols issued by a state and local facilities, you know, as far as a mask and public gathering,” said Pounders.

And if you come down with possible COVID-19 symptoms, be sure to get tested…and don’t be afraid to make the hard choice.

“Christmas is important to us with our families, but Christmas doesn’t always have to happen on the same day every year. So if you’re sick, you know, you could gather in another time or you know, put things off a little while longer until everyone’s healthy and can gather safely,” said Pounders.

Last year, Mississippi COVID-19 cases surged to record highs in December.