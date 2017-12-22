Holiday Travel

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Afternoon flights at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport are full.

Today is estimated by travel experts to be the busiest day for people to fly during the holidays.

Locally, GTR is always a destination, or for some a starting point in their journey. Passengers here connect to other flights going and coming in Atlanta.

Frequent fliers say, be patient. Security is important. And it may take longer at this time of year.

Pack essentials in carry on luggage – just in case suitcases get held up along the line.

And, enjoy your holiday with family and friends.