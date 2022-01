Holiday weekend brings in over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a staggering number of new cases of Covid 19 reported over the holiday weekend.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 17,525 new positive cases diagnosed between Thursday and Sunday afternoon.

There have been 5 Covid related deaths in that same time period.

Lowndes and Lee Counties are among communities with the highest number of total cases in North Mississippi.