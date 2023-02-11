Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen.

Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area.

Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.

“Economic greatness what Ms.Holliday has been doing over the last two-three years is investing back into the city of Aberdeen,” said Scott.

Katina Holliday with her Holliday’s Helping Hands organization is the mastermind behind projects that are bringing not only the new grocery store but also a medical facility.

“We have the urgent care and primary care a couple of doors from here, so one of the most prized possessions of life is our health, so what better to give the community than great health and someone to take care of them from the heart that is going to make sure that they are doing okay,” said Holliday.

Katina Holliday is an Aberdeen native and MUW alum. She said that her mission is to give people a hand up in life and not a handout. Holliday’s purpose led her out West, where she now helps the homeless population by providing resources and helping them on their journey to find a home.

“If it’s love that you need, hope that you need; if it’s a joy that you need, I’ll bring the joy, I’ll bring the hope,” said Holliday.

Holliday’s purpose also led her to bring some of that hope back home.

And Freshly’s Market is already having an impact in town. During its soft opening, customers were excited and amazed.

“It’s wonderful. I have never been anywhere and seen anybody so friendly and all the help,” said one customer.

“It’s fantastic nice and fresh, and the employees are helpful,” said another customer.

Saturday, Freshly’s will have its grand opening starting at 11 a.m.

