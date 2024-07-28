Holliday’s Helping Hands gives school supplies to students

Holliday's Helping Hands gave back to the Aberdeen community through school supplies. Students lined up to get a free backpack, notebook, pencils, and other supplies to get them ready for the school year.

The giveaway was hosted outside of Freshley’s Market which also offered back-to-school deals.

Holliday’s Helping Hands CEO Katina Holliday said the giveaway was created to help families.

“When Covid started, I realized there were a lot of people in need. I was getting phone calls and things like that about it and I was like ok. In California, they did these things. In Mississippi, growing up I don’t recall us having these types of things like I started the toy giveaway. So the things I was doing in Los Angeles I brought it here to my community as well. Our goal was to give away 500 backpacks today to the community to those in need because we know everything is expensive right now and we don’t want any kid going to school without,” Holliday said.

Holliday says this was their 3rd annual backpack giveaway.

