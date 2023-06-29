Holmes County man indicted in connection with Oktibbeha Co. shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Holmes County man was indicted in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting.

Dekwon Winters was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on January 20, 2022, near the Chadwick Apartments and MSU campus.

Jartavia Greer, Darnell Deering, Mykel Sly, and Samuel Kirkland were also arrested in the case.

Kirkland and the victim were both shot in the incident.

No trial date for Winters has been set.

