NOZUBEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the homes damaged by the twister in Noxubee County caught fire early this morning.

It’s believed electrical wiring inside the Magnolia Drive house was damaged and started the blaze about 4:30 AM.

Owner Bennie Haynes tells WCBI the wires to his meter box received the damage and when power was restored the fire started.

Two people were inside the house at the time but no one was injured.

Noxubee County volunteer firefighters put out the blaze.