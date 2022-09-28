Home catches fire, burns down in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home is destroyed by fire this morning.

The blaze happened on Highway 82, near Adaton.

Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warren tells WCBI that firefighters were first called to the home last night for a kitchen fire.

There was little damage and the homeowner decided to leave the house.

Then about 6:30 this morning, firemen were called back to the house and it was covered in flames when they arrived.

The house is a total loss and a specific cause is under investigation.

No one was injured.

