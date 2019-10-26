Home damaged in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Oktibbeha County received widespread damage after the storm moved through the area.

Around 11 this morning, a neighbors tree was knocked onto the roof of this house In the Green Oaks subdivision in Starkville.

No one was injured other homes in the neighborhood have debris from small limbs and leaves.

Over on N. Nash Street, a large tree branch fell from a tree.

EMA director Kristen Campanella says calls are still coming in from around the county about downed trees and power outages but no reports of injuries.