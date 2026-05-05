Home search leads to drug charges in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search of a home leads to charges of drug dealing against in Carroll County.

Friday, Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies secured a warrant and searched a home in the McCarley area.

They reportedly found a large quantity of marijuana, digital scales, and cash.

They arrested Brandon Joseph Watt, who lives at the home.

He is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to sell.

He was released on Monday on a $25,000 bond.

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