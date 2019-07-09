Homeowner Who Captured Suspected Burglar On Security Camera Hopes He Is Found Before Tragedy Strikes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Police are searching for the suspect in several car burglaries in West Tupelo. The suspect was caught on a home security camera in a neighborhood that reported a string of vehicle burglaries.

Anelese Holt was getting into her car Saturday morning, when she noticed something wasn’t right.

- Advertisement -

“Everything had been pulled out of my glove compartment and center console in my car, thrown into driver’s seat, at first I thought maybe my grandchildren were looking for something,” she said.

Holt was encouraged to review video captured on her Ring home security system. She did and was shocked at what she saw.

“There it was, a man on the video around 4;45 in the morning, and he had a flashlight, knocked on glass, window of door, looked into living room like he was trying to get in and it looked like he had noticed the Ring and he turned, but went through everything under my carport,” Holt said.

Holt posted the video online and also gave it to the Tupelo Police , who are looking for the man. Police say he is also a suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area.

The video and photos of the suspect staring into the security camera has been shared hundreds of times on social media. Holt is hopeful the video helps nab the suspect before he gets into even more trouble.

“When we posted the video and my daughter put it on her Facebook page, I’m not on Facebook that much, there were a lot of people who stated, if he had been at my house he’d be dead, I don’t approve of that, if they’re threatening your life, yes, but he was just looking in my door with a flashlight and there were people saying they would have shot him,” she said.

Police encourage people to keep their cars locked, and to report any suspicious vehicles or people.

Crimestoppers is also trying to find the suspect. If you know who the man in the video is, call Crimestoppers at 800 773 TIPS.