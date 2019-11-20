Homeowners can now request for Columbus PD to watch their home during the holidays

Homeowners can submit a request form on the "see Click Fix" website under the tab "Vacation Home Watch".

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you plan to be out of town during the holiday season, the Columbus Police Department is offering a new service to make sure your home stays safe.

Homeowners can submit a request form on the “See Click Fix” website under the tab “Vacation Home Watch”.

You can submit a picture of your home, car, and if you will have pets there.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said officers will go by once your property once a day.

“Not only is it free provides some security for the residents that we known that police officers. This helps us because if we’re riding through the neighborhood and we see something suspicious going on at a particular place that way we know and this is going to be another way that the community can connect with the police department,” said Shelton.

Chief Shelton says residents can submit request forms year-round.