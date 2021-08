Homes and businesses damaged during a tornado in Iuka

Heavy rain and damaging winds left homes covered in debris, down powerlines, and trees in the roadways.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Devastating news in Iuka as a tornado makes landfall around 6:12 p.m.

Crews are working to clear areas.

There’s also confirmed damage on Ash Street near Old Highway 25, Eastport Street, and Pearl Street.

WCBI will have updated information as it’s released.