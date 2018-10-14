A Homicide Investigation In The Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation continues Sunday night in the Friendly City.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the victim is 34-year old Markcus Maurice Pate.

He says Pate died from a gunshot wound.

Columbus Police say Pate’s body was found Saturday morning, inside of an apartment in the 300 block of 11th Street South.

Chief Fred Shelton says he is certain Pate and the suspect knew each other in some way because there is no sign of forceful entry into the apartment.

He also says officers are already developing strong leads in the case.