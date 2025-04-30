Homicide investigation leads to victim’s identification in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim of a homicide investigation in Tupelo has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told WCBI that the 62-year-old Sherri Lazore.

On Tuesday, April 29, Tupelo Police were called to the Villages Subdivision off Coley Road to check on Lazore. That’s where they found her body.

TPD said the victim’s son, Joshua Lazore, was arrested at the scene.

He’s charged with first-degree murder. Bond was denied for Joshua Lazore.

An autopsy will be performed.

The incident remains under investigation.

