Homicide investigation underway in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – An Aliceville, Alabama, man is dead and police say his killer is on the run.

The man was killed Friday night inside his home.

The Aliceville Police Chief says investigators are doing all they can to figure out exactly what happened.

Details are limited right now, and no one is in custody for the crime, and no weapon has been recovered.

“Random act of violence, at this time, due to the severeness of this case,” says Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones.

Jones says officers were dispatched to this home Friday night, for a possible gunshot or stabbing.

This is where they found Daniel Perez, 31.

He had been shot and killed.

“One individual that was inside of the home heard a big commotion and came out of one of the rooms and saw someone that was masked, an unknown description, probably white, black, at this time, due to him having on long-sleeves. So right now, we’re doing all we can.”

Jones says Perez and another man were inside, when a home invasion turned deadly.

“We’re still, believe it or not, asking the public, if they know anything or heard anything, because one of the gentlemen went to one of the local stores to ask someone if they would call local law enforcement, due to what happened.”

The chief says things like this don’t ever happen here, and officers are doing all they can to reassure the victim’s family and community.

“We want you to have that safety and know that the police is doing all we can to make sure you’re safe and living in a safe environment.”

Investigators are encouraging everyone with any information to call law enforcement.

“If anybody may have saw something, or heard something at the time, or somebody that might have been at the store that probably saw somebody, or heard the commotion, or perhaps, even heard gunshots, that would be great help to us.”

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Department, coroner’s office, and other area law enforcement are helping with the investigation.