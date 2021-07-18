One woman is dead after a home invasion in Macon

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- One woman is dead after a home invasion in Macon.

Police found 43-year-old Lisa Brooks dead in her home on 369 North Street with gunshot wounds.

Brooks’ family didn’t hear from her for several days, leading to a welfare check by Macon Police. The department says there’s one person of interest and he’s considered armed and dangerous.

“It’s a small community and everyone knows one another. When something happens to us we all hurt here in Noxubee County. It doesn’t just affect the family it affects us all the whole community loves more coming together more neighborhoods watch more us looking out for one another,” said family friend Tiffany Anderson.

Anyone with information should contact Golden Triangle Crimestoppers or Macon Police.