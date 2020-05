OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation is underway in Oktibbeha County.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the victim’s name is 60-year-old Joyce Bostick.

- Advertisement -

He said her death was ruled a homicide and the body was sent to Pearl for an Autopsy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.