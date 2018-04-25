Honey Garlic Pork Roast

With the weather finally being like Spring outside, nobody wants to stay inside and cook! That’s why this quick and easy Honey Garlic Pork Loin recipe will satisfy your cravings for a good meal, and it goes with lots of different things!

Ingredients:

3 lb boneless pork roast

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup honey

1 tbsp garlic

1 tsp black pepper

assorted seasonings

- Advertisement - Directions:

1) Spray Crock-Pot with nonstick cooking spray.

2) Place pork roast in crock pot.

3) In bowl, mix all ingredients together. Use a whisk to help blend them evenly.

4) Pour half of the sauce on pork roast. Set the other half of the sauce aside.

5) Cook low and slow 7-8 hours. (You can also cook it on high for 3 to 4 hours if need be). If need be, add just a little water to help keep your pork moist. It is VERY important to make sure that your roast is sitting in liquid and you keep the lid on as much as possible to help keep it moist. You also might need to check it by hour 5 or 6 just to make sure it’s good.

6) 30 minutes before your pork roast is done, add the rest of the sauce on top. You can cook it for another 30 minutes.

Serve:

– Serve on a sandwich with coleslaw, cheese and spinach

– Serve sliced with green beans and mashed potatoes

– Serve on Hawaiian rolls with mac and cheese or chips for the kids