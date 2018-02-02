Honoring African-Americans During War Time

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – Black History Month begins today. It’s one way to honor the heritage and culture of African-Americans.

As part of this celebration of history, this month we will introduce you to a few of your neighbors.

They aren’t famous. They probably aren’t rich. And if we didn’t share their stories, these individuals might continue to live quiet lives as the listeners, the encouragers and the day-to-day doers of North Mississippi.

A Winston County man wasn’t much more than a boy when he left home to serve his country in Vietnam.

Things were hard growing up. War was hell. Coming home meant coming back to hard times once again.

And, with all the obstacles and challenges in his life, this man continues to serve his community.

Meet long time Winston County resident Billy Ray Metts.

“I grew up on a farm and we had to work pretty hard on that farm we raised cotton corn things of this kind of activity,” said Metts.

He grew up during an era when black people had very few rights.

“During the school season we were only, probably, allowed to get into school about a half a year. I thank God that I was able to achieve under those circumstances,” said Metts.

Metts and his family moved to Louisville when he was older. That’s where he got the letter inducting him into the United States Military.

“We were transferred to Fort Polk Louisiana. That was the base that was doing all the preparing of young men for the war because the terrain and the setting that was there, I was infantry so automatically they were getting us into an area that they could familiarize us with a similar situation,” said Metts.

Soldiers had to prepare for the emotions of separation from home.

After experiencing the hardships of the Jim Crowe South, Metts say strangely it was nice to be unified with his white combat buddies.

“I think everybody was a little apprehensive about being in that kind of setting so that kind of brought us a little closer together. Like for myself this was the first time some had been away from home in a setting like that so we tried to find some relationships to help us to cope with being away from home,” said Metts.

While on patrol one day in Vietnam, Metts stepped on a land mine, losing both of his legs.

“We were disarming anti-personel mines. The circumstances I face right now as an amputee, I feel like this is not the handy cap this is just a physical situation and I look at the handicap as being in the mind of each individual who chose to just not do,” said Metts.

After returning from the war Metts spent 20 years working as an in school supervisor at Louisville Alternative School.

He’s currently enrolled at New Foundation Seminary School. Now, Mr. Metts spends most of his time volunteering and mentoring the youth of the community and encourages students to continue their education.