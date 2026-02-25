Honoring Black History, Protecting Black futures

WEST POINT, Miss., (WCBI) — In West Point, the community is working to reach out to its youth.

The city and Clay County have experienced a number of incidents of gun violence since the beginning of the year.

And most of the people involved have been under the age of 25.

“We have a heart problem, not a gun problem. I said that a while ago. It’s the human behavior; it’s the heart problem,” Sheriff Eddie Scott told students and those in attendance at the annual Black History Program at West Point High School.

Dr. Temeka Shannon, principal of West Point High School South Campus, wanted to use her platform to show students that they don’t have to pick up a gun to solve conflicts. There are better ways to handle things.

To do this, West Point High School wove Black History and anti-violence into one message — It’s a matter of life and death, choose life. Choose to live a life that makes you proud and not become a statistic.

“So I challenge them today not to be a negative statistic. But to be a statistic that goes on to get an associate’s degree, any other type of certification, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, open up a business, become an entrepreneur, or enter the workforce. So I challenge them today to go on and go further. Honor your history, but history is in the past. What are you guys going to do in the future?”

Sheriff Eddie Scott says Clay County has seen tragedy on top of tragedy in just the first two months of this year. And it’s taking a toll on everyone.

“Our communities are not used to this. So, right now, everybody’s trying to come together, rally,

and figure out ways to reach our youth. And we know we’ve got to start out in our schools. We’ve got to start as early as sixth grade.”

Social media is a factor in what’s taking place not only in Clay County, but across Mississippi and the nation. But it’s being felt In Real Life.

“Social media plays a part in everything that is happening today. People can live another life behind a screen and our children are not mentally, emotionally, to know how to compartmentalize what they see on social media.”

Others may feel there’s no help available. But Assistant Principal Natasha Richey says the high school can serve that purpose, and the doors are always open to them.

“If anyone needs something we are a resource for them. We’re just a phone call away,” Richey says.

Because West Point High School, is more than just a school. It’s a family.

