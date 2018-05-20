Honoring Fallen Officers

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Many law enforcement officers gathered in Louisville on Sunday, to honor those killed in the line of duty.

Three different agencies came together to lay wreaths on the headstones of three local officers.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Louisville Police Department gathered at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

The fallen officer memorial is held state-wide.

“It’s important that we always be mindful of the fact that not only us, but the citizens at large, be mindful of the fact that freedom is not always free. These guys paid the ultimate sacrifice, so that we can enjoy enjoy the liberties that we do,” says Louisville Police Chief L.M. Claiborne.

Nation Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring the law enforcement community.