Hoping for developments: LCBS splits up county-owned property

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors have voted to split up a county-owned property, in the hopes of furthering development in the Western portion of the county.

The property that used to be home to the Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch has been lying dormant for a few years now.

Palmer Home has been leasing part of the land under an agreement to use it and the facilities to serve underserved children, but there has been no one out there for a while.

However, there have been some discussions about Palmer subleasing the property to a group that helps victims of human trafficking transition back into society.

Today, Supervisors voted to formally split the property and draw up a quit claim deed for the portion not under lease to Palmer.

They will then transfer management of that parcel to the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority, so it can clear off the property and prepare to market it for development.

