HORSE with Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis for charity:

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff played Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis in a game of HORSE for charity. The winner got to decide which charity the money raised from their GoFundMe (approximately $1,800) went towards. Kermit’s was 21 United Buddy Walk in Oxford benefitting the National Down Syndrome Society. Jon’s was Children’s of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson.

LINK TO DONATE: bit.ly/3sLu45q