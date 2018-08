TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Book at Horseshoe Tunica officially opens up sports betting, the casino announced Monday.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court ruled states could choose to make sports betting legal.

- Advertisement -

Professional wrestler, DeAngelo Williams and N’SYNC founder, Chris Krikpatrick and a few other celebrity guests placed the first bets at Horseshoe.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast anticipates opening their sports book on August 20 of next year.