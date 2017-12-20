Hospital Firearm Arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Abbeville man is arrested at North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford this morning, after seen with a gun.

Just before ten this morning, December 20, police found 24-year-old Tashan Keller walking around one of the buildings.

Police say Keller had a concealed handgun inside his waistband, but discovered he was a convicted felon leading to his arrest.

Police say Keller had a previous drug sale charge.

He’s charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and his bond is set at $25,000.

Police say there were never any shots fired and no one was injured.

Tashan Keller

