Hospital in rural community takes flight within a year of opening

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative is welcoming four new rural hospitals to its network.

One of those is Progressive Health of Houston.

The recently reopened facility is positioning itself to offer better quality service for Chickasaw County.

Since late March 2024, Progressive Health of Houston has provided a 24/7 emergency room and other outpatient medical services.

Employees said they will continue to strive to serve their community.

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative is ensuring that North Mississippi has quality healthcare.

With Progressive Health of Houston being the only hospital in Chickasaw County, it faces unique challenges in providing care in the mostly rural community.

And its first year has been a little rocky.

“It’s very difficult in this day and age and healthcare to open any type of facility whether that’s a clinic or a hospital,” Brad Huffman said. “Some of the difficult things are just getting paperwork processed through the payer sources such as Blue Cross or United Health Care, or Medicare or Medicaid and those things take time and it makes it challenging.”

Chickasaw County residents have benefitted by having quality healthcare and 24/7 emergency services closer to home.

Hospital administrator Brad Huffman says the support has been a two-way street between his staff and area residents.

“This community and the support from the town leaders, county leaders, and just the citizens of Houston, Chickasaw, and surrounding area,” Huffman said. “It has been overwhelming, the reception they gave us was just unbelievable. It’s been truly a blessing to be able to open this ER back up to meet the needs of this community and we’ve really seen a difference being made with the care that we are providing.”

Chickasaw County knows what it’s like to not have access to emergency services and other care.

That’s why Huffman said it’s important the hospital continues to serve the area, so they don’t have to do without again.

The administrator at Progressive Health of Houston said they are ready to celebrate their one year anniversary next month.

