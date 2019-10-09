Hospital Strengthens Its Staff With Hiring New Psychiatrist

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-There’s a new psychiatrist now walking the halls at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

In August, Dr. Jayce Miskel was introduced as the newest member on the staff.

As Miskel begins serving in his a new position, he said he’s focused and ready to make a difference in peoples lives.

“I am mostly doing inpatient work,” said Dr. Miskel. “People that come into the ER that are having thoughts of hurting themselves, thoughts of hurting others, and any psychotic type of features which is basically like hallucinations. Whenever they come into the unit I’m the one that helps see them, evaluate them, get them on medicines, and try to get them set to where they’re stable to be able to go back to outpatient.”

The psychiatrist said mental health issues are things people deal with daily, and he admits, often times there’s a stigma attached to it.

“There’s no vital signs that shows exactly what somebody’s depression level is,” Dr. Miskel explained. “To some people they think it’s all in their head and they’re worried about going to check out. I really think that’s where the stigma comes from.”

It’s Miskel’s goal to meet each patient where they’re at, find out what works for them, and get them the help they need.

“What I really like, especially on the inpatient side is you see people come in in a crisis, and in 3 to 5 days, sometimes more sometimes less, you see them turn around and it’s a big difference,” the psychiatrist expressed. “You really see the difference you made in peoples lives and that’s what I enjoy about it.”

The hospital has been longing to add another psychiatrist to its staff because they’ve previously been understaffed.

“We’ve been attempting to find a second psychiatrist for almost 3 years,” said Richard Freeze, Baptist Behavioral Health Director. “Psychiatry is a very limited field as far as people who are qualified and want to come to this area.”

With the hiring of Miskel, hospital leaders said this helps provide better services to patients.

Though he’s just starting his position at the hospital, Miskel actually signed with the Baptist before he graduated.

The doctor said it was the care and compassion the hospital workers show towards its patients that made him decide to come work in Columbus.