JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The situation inside of hospitals across Mississippi continues to improve.

State health officials report 511 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

There are 982 people in hospitals with confirmed or suspected Coronavirus symptoms.

259 patients are in I.C.U.

18-29-year-olds continue to have the most cases of any age groups in the state.

More than 62,000 are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are about 13,450 active cases in the state.