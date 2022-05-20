Hot and dry now, but mild and rainy next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A bit of a pattern change is in store with highs getting closer to normal next week. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be replaced by temperatures in the mid to low 80s, thanks in part to a cold front Sunday. Rain chances also increase significantly, and persist throughout much of next week.
FRIDAY: Highs take a slight dip into the upper 80s Friday, although some of us will likely reach into the 90s. Mostly clear skies will be the case for most of us although some scattered cloud cover is possible at times during the day. No rain is expected. Lows reach into the lower 70s overnight.
SATURDAY: More of us get into the 90s Saturday as the clouds start to creep into the area. Rain chances increase late as Sunday’s system approaches the region. Lows reach into the low 70s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances maximize on Sunday, as an approaching cold front brings cool air back to the region. Highs will take a big drop down into the upper 70s by Monday, and remain in the mid to low 80s throughout the week. Rain chances too, will remain and scattered to isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the early parts of next week.