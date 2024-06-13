Hot and hotter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat is cranking up as we approach the weekend. Thursday began a string of 90+ degree days for NE MS. Humidity will be working its way back in too, heat index pushing into the triple digits!

THURSDAY NIGHT: One more fairly pleasant night is in store, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s. Sky is staying clear though. Maybe a good night to go find some lightning bugs?

FRIDAY: Sunshine continuing with a mostly clear sky to end the week. A weak front by afternoon could help to boost high temps into the middle 90s area-wide! There is no major increase in heat index just yet. Low temperatures overnight will be in the lower 70s.

FATHER’S DAY: Bring on the summer heat! Highs in the upper 90s are likely both days, and each has potential to see a few spots actually get to 100°. The humidity makes a return. The heat index could reach 100-105°. Light, passing clouds are likely Saturday. A couple of rogue showers are possible late Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence remains on the lower side any beneficial tropical moisture makes it into MS through Wednesday. Having said that, our best shot to see scattered rain looks to be Monday, tapering to just a few showers possible Tue/Wed.