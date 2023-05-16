COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures still remain extremely hot and humid for now, but a weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures later this week.

TODAY – Skies will remain mostly cloudy for your Tuesday with thunderstorms moving in for the afternoon. It will feel very hot and muggy today with your high temperature sitting at 92 for today. There is a 50% chance of rain moving in after lunchtime on your Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will cool off slightly for your evening due to a cold front moving through. The overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW – Wednesday will be a slightly cooler day ahead with a chance for some afternoon showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures still remain hot for your Wednesday with a high of 80.

REST OF THE WEEK – Heading into the later portion of your work week, a weak cold front moves through on Friday to help slightly cool off our temperatures. We will dry out for the end of the week leaving us with mostly clear skies.