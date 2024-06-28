Hot and humid start to the weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI): Summer weather is in full swing with hot temperatures and high humidity expected for the next couple of days. Isolated rain chances are possible this afternoon and lasting through much of the weekend. Drier air will move into Northeast Mississippi Monday with hot temperatures ramping up by the end of the weekend.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid for today. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s, but heat indices will be a tad higher in the upper 90s to low 100s due to the high humidity. We will remain partly cloudy with a small chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon hours. By tonight, a few clouds will begin to thin out as temperatures steady in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: The heat and humidity doesn’t let up for the weekend unfortunately. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to have scattered afternoon showers and storms with Sunday having the higher chance to hear a couple more rumbles of thunder. I don’t expect this weekend to be a full wash out, but just pay attention for those stray showers and storms if you are headed outdoors. Temperatures for both days will be in the low to mid 90s, but a warm up is coming!

A WARMUP FOR NEXT WEEK: A front passing Sunday heading into Monday will help lower dew points and dry us out, making it feel comfortable as far as the humidity goes. The heat on the other hand will quickly warm into the upper 90s heading into next week.