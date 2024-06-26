Hot and humid Wednesday with storms likely

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms are likely Wednesday with drier weather returning for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: The weather stays hot & humid ahead of afternoon & evening storm potential. A stronger front and upper-air disturbance is set to bring scattered to numerous showers and storms to the region after lunch into the early evening hours. Some of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts over 60 mph as well as some hail.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: While some rain and storms could linger past sunset, most will dissipate toward midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

THU/FRI: Clouds linger a bit into Thursday, which may limit highs to near 90 degrees. There also could be a rogue redeveloping shower or two. Friday looks mainly dry with afternoon highs climbing back into the lower 90s.

WEEKEND: Expect highs back in the mid 90s both days with scattered showers and storms more likely on Sunday. Drier & hotter weather looks to take hold yet again by early next week.