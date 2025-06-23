HOT and Humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The official beginning to Summer showed up and has shown out since. Hot temperatures and humid conditions maintain through this final week of June!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy, with overnight lows falling only into the middle 70s. A few passing clouds will move across our sky, as the chance for patchy fog shows up overnight and into the morning.

FIRST HALF: It is going to be a week of copy and paste days. High temperatures will definitely be HIGH! Expecting to reach middle 90s. HEAT ADVISORIES continue into the week because of the dangerous heat indices. Partly cloudy conditions will continue, with the chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms holding the peak chance during the peak heating hours. Lows will continue in the middle 70s.

SECOND HALF: Low to middle 90s will continue through the end of the week and into our next weekend. Moisture looks to increase into the end of the week, with higher rain chances into the weekend.