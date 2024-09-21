Hot and sunny weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry conditions and minimal cloud cover will persist for your weekend plans, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-90s through mid-week. Plenty of sunshine will keep temperatures warmer, despite this Sunday marking the official start to Fall.

SATURDAY: Whether you plan to partake in Saturday’s football festivities or visit the Thunder Over Columbus Airshow, this weekend will be sunny and hot! Be sure to grab the sunglasses, sunscreen, and stay hydrated. Plenty of sunshine will keep the high temperature in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. It will be a warmer weekend with abundant sunshine!!

SUNDAY: The official start to Fall will begin, as the Autumnal Equinox will occur at 7:44 a.m. on Sunday! Don’t be fooled by the change of season; Summer temperatures won’t escape us just yet. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s will stick around to end the weekend. Plenty of sunshine will still be in the picture, with very few clouds to keep the warmer temperatures sustained.

UPCOMING WEEK: The heat and sunshine will continue into the work week, with some cloud cover building into the picture by mid-week. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances are on the rise for the later part of week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s by the end of the week.