Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will continue being mostly cloudy through the overnight hours.

TUESDAY: Expect there to be fog early in the morning, lifting as the sun comes up. The cloud coverage will start to slowly clear out throughout the day. Temperatures are going to be hot again, in the low to middle 80s. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Here comes the cool down! High temperatures will only reach into the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage will stay mostly clear to clear. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

END OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will continue trending in the low to middle 70s. Sky conditions will be sunny, with mostly clear to clear cloud coverage. Thursday night’s low temperature will warm back into the middle 50s before seeing a drop in the low temperatures for the next several days.