Hot conditions and spotty showers in store.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Memorial Day weekend will be hot! Temperatures in the lower 90s, but feeling much hotter. Scattered storms and showers remain throughout the weekend, so stay weather aware if you have celebration events outside.

SATURDAY: The day starts off warm and clear, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It will feel much hotter, so if you are planning to spend time outdoors, it could feel more like the upper 90s. After lunch, clouds and the chance for scattered storms build back into the picture. The potential for scattered storms and showers will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Some could become strong, with the chance of hail and strong winds associated with some pockets of the system.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, but more clear, conditions are ahead. The high temperature will rise to 91, with an overnight low in the 70s. There will likely be peaks of sunshine through some cloud cover, so it will feel hot! Grab your water and sunscreen! Most of the day will remain clear, but rain and scattered storm potentials will be in store for the late evening and into the early morning of Monday.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms remain in the picture for the early morning, mostly before the lunch hour. The day will end off mostly clear through the afternoon and evening. With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to summer for many, it’s no surprise temperatures will stay hot! The high temperature will be 91, with a low temperature in the upper 60s overnight.

EARLY WEEK: After a cold front passes overnight on Monday, the rest of the week will be clear. Sunny skies are ahead, but temperatures will stay mild. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s. Nice and beautiful days are ahead, after the storm and shower chances lingering for our Memorial Day!