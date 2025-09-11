Hot conditions to stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Even though we have made it into the -ber months, it is still Summer. Temperatures are going to hold in the middle 90s for a few days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions. Passing clouds may become heavy at times. A very isolated rain chance is possible but not expected. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Another hot day. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 90s. Lots of sun and lots of blue sky. Passing clouds are to be expected. Football games will start in the middle 80s before falling to mid-70s by end of game. Lows will hold in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures will continue through the weekend in the low to middle 90s. Conditions will overall be the same as the past few days. Hot, sunny, passing clouds. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 60s.