Hot Conditions To Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: These hot temperatures will slowly drop as we go through the evening into tonight. Expect lows to drop near 76 with mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: We have a heat advisory for tomorrow as hot temperatures return. Highs will approach the upper 90s, but when you combine the humidity, it will feel close to 110 degrees! A stray shower or storm is possible through the afternoon, but most of us should be dry.

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat will stick around as high pressure dominates our area, leaving temperatures to stay in the upper 90s through Wednesday. As we reach the end of the work week, a low may form in The Gulf, much like last weekend, which will increase the potential for scattered showers and storms.