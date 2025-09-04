Hot End of Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are warming up to end the week before a cold front passes through our area this weekend.

TODAY: Some patchy fog is possible early this morning, but that should fade out by the late morning. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low-90’s. It will be mostly clear today with little to no rain chances here in NE MS and West AL.

FRIDAY: Hot Hot Hot! It will be dramatically warmer than what we have gotten used to, with high temperatures in the mid-90’s. We are also tracking heat index values of near 100 degrees. Nothing that is unusual for this time of year – but it has been a few weeks since heat index has been a concern. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat, especially if you are going to a football game tomorrow night!

WEEKEND: A cold front will pass in the early morning hours of Saturday. This will bring the chance from some rain and storms Saturday morning, but this won’t last the entire day. Temperatures begin to cool on Saturday, but by Sunday we’ll be back in the mid-80’s.