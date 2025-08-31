Hot End to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve had some fantastic weather today! Tomorrow looks similar, but rain will return on Monday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A nice evening is on tap, with temperatures steadily cooling to the mid-60’s. Some clouds are possible, but overall it will be a nice and mild evening.

SUNDAY: Near-zero rain chances for your Sunday! It will be a cloudy start, but the sun will come out after lunch. It’ll be hot with high temperatures near 90; however, humidity values will be low. Get out and enjoy the sunshine!

LABOR DAY: Rain chances return to our area on Monday, with some afternoon pop-up storms possible. It won’t be a total washout, though, and some areas likely won’t see any rain at all. Overall, a 30% chance of rain with high temperatures in the upper-80’s.