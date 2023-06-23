Hot, Hot, HOT

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Be prepared for hot temperatures this weekend and throughout all of next week, as high temperatures continue to get hotter.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will continue to be mild, in the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will also be remaining mostly clear. A great summer night to enjoy outdoors!

WEEKEND: HOT temperatures are back! The weekend brings high temperatures back into the low to middle 90s! Saturday will be mostly clear, so definitely head out to a pool, lake, or river to cool off. Sunday brings the next round of showers and storms moving into NE MS. Some storms may drop South from TN and could potentially become strong. Low temperatures this weekend will be warm, in the low to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The hot high temperatures will be sticking around. All next week, expect afternoon temperatures to make it into the low to middle 90s. By the end of the week, temperatures have potential to be in the middle to upper 90s. Cloud coverage will slowly fill by in for the second half of the week. Overnight temperatures stay warm in the low to middle 70s.