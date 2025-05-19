Hot & Humid Monday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An unsettled weather pattern continues for the beginning of the week, with an increasing risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Cooler and calmer weather returns by Wednesday.

TODAY: Expect a pretty hot and muggy day! High temperatures will top out into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. There is a small chance to see an isolated shower today, but for the most part we will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT: Clouds will return for Monday night. It’ll continue to feel muggy and uncomfortable outdoors with overnight lows only falling into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: We are on watch for another severe weather risk for tomorrow. A cold front will begin to work through the Magnolia state Tuesday, prompting storm initiation through the day. The majority of our viewing area is under a Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather with all modes of severe weather on the table including damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes.

The main storm line looks to enter our western counties around the lunchtime hour, and it’ll continue to work through the area as the evening and night progresses. However, we will be watching for any storms that develop ahead of the line before lunch. Stay up to date with us for more updates!